Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 16,667 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,667 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,614,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 32.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,412,000 after acquiring an additional 159,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,600,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $23,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

AXSM opened at $38.50 on Monday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $87.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 2.23.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.48.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

