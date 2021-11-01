Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 9,914 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 24.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,914 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 228.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,698,000 after purchasing an additional 289,734 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 35.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after purchasing an additional 69,814 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,145,000 after purchasing an additional 29,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 14.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $45,825.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $977,174.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $34.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.90. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.28 million, a PE ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.60.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.77 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.