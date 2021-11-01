Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

TWIN opened at $13.58 on Monday. Twin Disc has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $185.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Twin Disc stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of Twin Disc worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

