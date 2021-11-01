Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $38,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 111.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 68.7% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 108,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,861,000 after buying an additional 43,975 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 4,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 34.8% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 369,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,074,000 after buying an additional 95,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 target price (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.84.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $543.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.80 and a 1 year high of $546.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business’s revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total value of $345,372.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,734,497.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total value of $97,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,123. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

