Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on UBSFY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective (down previously from €84.00 ($98.82)) on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €56.80 ($66.82) to €55.40 ($65.18) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Shares of UBSFY opened at $10.43 on Friday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

