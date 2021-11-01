UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,310,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,843 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $116,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $90.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.37. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Argus raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

