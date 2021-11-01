UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 837,929 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 40.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,891,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837,929 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in KE were worth $137,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in KE in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,777,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,403,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,105,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of KE by 462.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 133,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after buying an additional 109,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BEKE. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

KE stock opened at $18.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.77 and a beta of -1.61. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.01.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. On average, research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

