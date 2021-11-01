UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $119.88 Million Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 25.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 777,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,726 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $119,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $152.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.21. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $79.73 and a 52-week high of $179.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.17.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IAC. Zacks Investment Research raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Benchmark upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $277.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

