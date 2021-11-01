UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,532 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $131,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 0.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its position in ANSYS by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,361 shares of company stock worth $24,529,192 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $379.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.86, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $361.31 and its 200 day moving average is $353.76.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANSS. Benchmark boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.75.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.