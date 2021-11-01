UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 393,269 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,808,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393,269 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.38% of Corteva worth $124,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 37.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 109,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 30,039 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in Corteva by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 128,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,753,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $530,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $43.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.06 and its 200 day moving average is $44.30.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.76.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

