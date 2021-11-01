UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 81,012 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81,012 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.34% of Cintas worth $135,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cintas news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203 in the last 90 days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Argus upped their price target on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.78.

Cintas stock opened at $433.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $402.54 and its 200 day moving average is $380.43. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $311.80 and a twelve month high of $436.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

