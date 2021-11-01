UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,390,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774,184 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.81% of Healthpeak Properties worth $146,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEAK. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345,452 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,966,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,650,000 after purchasing an additional 966,711 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,604,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,767,000 after purchasing an additional 791,919 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,494,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,736,000 after purchasing an additional 788,608 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

NYSE PEAK opened at $35.51 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

