UBS Group Trims Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Target Price to $115.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.57.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $106.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.81. The stock has a market cap of $125.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $85.45 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Starbucks by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,162,152,000 after purchasing an additional 757,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.