UMA Trading 3.4% Lower This Week (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. UMA has a total market capitalization of $729.58 million and $31.69 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA coin can currently be bought for about $11.46 or 0.00018657 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, UMA has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00051056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.36 or 0.00221946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011966 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00096465 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004434 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 105,080,817 coins and its circulating supply is 63,648,166 coins. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

