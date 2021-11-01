Under Armour (UAA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Under Armour to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:UAA opened at $21.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Under Armour stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,526,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661,912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Under Armour worth $53,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on UAA. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.81.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

