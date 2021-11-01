Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $120,923.00

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. During the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be bought for about $0.0863 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market cap of $21.58 million and $120,923.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00079972 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00075894 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00102585 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,936.43 or 0.99180119 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,337.44 or 0.07059614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00022707 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly CryptoPunks Collection should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unicly CryptoPunks Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

