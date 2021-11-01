UniCredit (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €12.50 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on UCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on UniCredit in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group set a €14.45 ($17.00) price target on UniCredit in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays set a €11.60 ($13.65) price target on UniCredit in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) price target on UniCredit in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) price objective on UniCredit in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.79 ($15.05).

UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a fifty-two week high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

