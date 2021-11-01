Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi (NYSE:UFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Unifi, Inc. is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world’s leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. The Company’s proprietary technologies offer increased performance, comfort and style advantages, enabling customers to develop products that perform, look and feel better. Through REPREVE , one of Unifi’s proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 10 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. Unifi continually innovates to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial, UV protection, stretch, water repellency and enhanced softness with leading products such as Sorbtek, XS Cross Section technology and Cotton-like technology. Unifi collaborates with many of the world’s most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. “

Shares of NYSE:UFI opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.46. Unifi has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Unifi had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unifi will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Unifi by 32.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Unifi by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Unifi by 3.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unifi by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unifi by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

