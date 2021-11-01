Unilever (NYSE:UL) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was upgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of UL opened at $53.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $63.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 59.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,511,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 14.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Unilever by 33.9% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 45.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,398 shares during the period. 8.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.