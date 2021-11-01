Unilever (NYSE:UL) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was upgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $61.51.
Shares of UL opened at $53.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $63.45.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.
