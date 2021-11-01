Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Unisys were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unisys by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unisys by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Unisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Unisys by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Unisys by 573.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on UIS shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Unisys in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $242,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,832.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UIS stock opened at $25.57 on Monday. Unisys Co. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.46.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.35. Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 60.11%. The company had revenue of $517.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

