United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $12,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $34.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.97. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Edwards bought 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $299,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,689.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UCBI shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.