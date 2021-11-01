Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 371,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Unity Bancorp were worth $8,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNTY. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 60.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 37.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 49.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 20,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

In other Unity Bancorp news, CAO Janice Bolomey sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $246,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,784.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Laureen Cook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,347 shares of company stock valued at $436,150. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unity Bancorp stock opened at $25.35 on Monday. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.