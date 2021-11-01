Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the September 30th total of 818,500 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 339,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Universal Display in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED traded up $3.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $186.76. 6,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,382. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.79. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $163.30 and a 52-week high of $262.77. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. The company had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.38 million. Research analysts expect that Universal Display will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

