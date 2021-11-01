US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.67 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will report sales of $7.67 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.08 billion and the lowest is $7.45 billion. US Foods reported sales of $5.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year sales of $29.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.87 billion to $29.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $31.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.82 billion to $32.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis.

USFD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in US Foods by 58,898.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,017,770 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in US Foods by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,960,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,990,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,865,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USFD traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,389,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,253. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. US Foods has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -360.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.75.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

