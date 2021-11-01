Vabble (VAB) Trading Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 1st. Over the last seven days, Vabble has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Vabble has a market capitalization of $4.21 million and $189,571.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vabble coin can now be purchased for $0.0270 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00048865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.56 or 0.00222398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00012186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00095956 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Vabble Coin Profile

Vabble is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,122,069 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble . Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Buying and Selling Vabble

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vabble should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vabble using one of the exchanges listed above.

