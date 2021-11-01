Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.52. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.96.

In other news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 16,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $277,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 19,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $319,884.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at $254,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,583 shares of company stock worth $653,486 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 73.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 461,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 194,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.83% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $9,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

