VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the September 30th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF stock opened at $49.74 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJK. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period.

