Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of BSW Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $50.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

