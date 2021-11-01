Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 467,980 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,048,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 467,980 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $93,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AHH. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 469.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 15,973 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

AHH stock opened at $13.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.37. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $47.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. Research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.92.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

