Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,081,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.38% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $104,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 34,803 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 220,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 79,253 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 180,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KC shares. Nomura lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KC opened at $22.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.45. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.76 and a beta of 1.91. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $22.93 and a twelve month high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $336.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.16 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

