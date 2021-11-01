Vanguard Group Inc. Has $101.58 Million Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,021,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 95,994 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.27% of Green Plains worth $101,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 48.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 24,342 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 26.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 47,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 48.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 11,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 22.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after buying an additional 89,793 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 35.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GPRE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $37.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.86. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $38.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.41 million. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

