Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,966,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.06% of WideOpenWest worth $102,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WOW. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,551 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 755.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 428,045 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 853.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 378,836 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 47.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after buying an additional 228,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth about $1,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WOW. Benchmark lifted their price objective on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

In other news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 532,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,888,786.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $306,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,900 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WOW opened at $19.05 on Monday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.91.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

