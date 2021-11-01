Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,855,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,559,597 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.32% of Bionano Genomics worth $108,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the second quarter worth approximately $535,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $5.08 on Monday. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a negative net margin of 388.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bionano Genomics Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

