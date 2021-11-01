Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,578,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,665 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $106,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Wipro by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 130,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Wipro by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,070,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Wipro by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIT stock opened at $8.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $9.96.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WIT. Morgan Stanley raised Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.12.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

