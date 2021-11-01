Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Hits New 12-Month High at $314.85

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $314.85 and last traded at $314.30, with a volume of 611007 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $314.15.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.03.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

