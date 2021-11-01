Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Holdings Lessened by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR opened at $176.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.52. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $114.74 and a 52-week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

