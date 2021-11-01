Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.120-$0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 million-$123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.53 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.100-$0.110 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRNS. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Varonis Systems from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.67.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -60.32 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.30. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $67,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,510.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,930 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $200,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,085 shares of company stock worth $13,987,408. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.