Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.100-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $383.50 million-$386.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $378.44 million.Varonis Systems also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.120-$0.130 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.20. 749,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,278. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.30. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -61.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRNS. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.67.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Kevin E. Comolli sold 51,951 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $3,298,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $67,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,510.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 205,085 shares of company stock worth $13,987,408. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

