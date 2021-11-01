Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,491,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 259.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 109,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,899,000 after acquiring an additional 78,684 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEEV traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $316.25. 6,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,124. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.00, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $306.49 and a 200 day moving average of $301.31. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.11.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total transaction of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $1,137,478.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,035. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

