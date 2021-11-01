Velas Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. In the last week, Velas has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $355.55 million and approximately $6.65 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000164 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001313 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001075 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

