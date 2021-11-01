Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 34.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,668,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 691,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ventas were worth $152,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 26.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 30.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 17.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR opened at $53.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.49. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 133.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.22%.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.94.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

