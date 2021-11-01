Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Position Trimmed by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lowered its position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 849,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,203 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $30,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the second quarter worth about $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Veritex in the second quarter worth about $64,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Veritex by 58.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Veritex by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

VBTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veritex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $189,018.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $526,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 385,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,530,094.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $745,454 in the last 90 days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VBTX traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,246. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average is $35.79. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

