Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.63 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Veritex in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.66. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

VBTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veritex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $40.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $526,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 385,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,530,094.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $189,018.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $745,454. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Veritex by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,968,000 after buying an additional 81,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Veritex by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,304,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,598,000 after acquiring an additional 163,279 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritex by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,684,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,631,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Veritex by 57.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,036,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,916,000 after purchasing an additional 378,212 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

