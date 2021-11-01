Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Veritex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

VBTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veritex has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $40.95 on Thursday. Veritex has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average is $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%. Veritex’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

In related news, Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $537,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $189,018.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,250 shares of company stock worth $745,454 over the last ninety days. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Veritex by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 59,918 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Veritex by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,047,000 after buying an additional 54,181 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veritex by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,220,000 after buying an additional 66,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Veritex by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritex by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 21,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

