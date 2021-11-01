Veritiv (VRTV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, analysts expect Veritiv to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VRTV opened at $107.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Veritiv has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $108.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Veritiv stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 62,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Veritiv worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

