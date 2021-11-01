Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 90.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 597,473 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,187 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.53.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRTX stock opened at $184.93 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $242.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.