VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the September 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 248,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 68.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 354,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,597,000 after acquiring an additional 143,905 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CFO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.04. The company had a trading volume of 754 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,687. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.39. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $53.55 and a 1 year high of $75.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

