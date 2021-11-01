Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 82.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,398 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 18.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VMD shares. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Acumen Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMD opened at $5.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $227.88 million, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.70.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 13.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

