Viemed Healthcare (VMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) is set to issue its 9/30/2021 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $27.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. On average, analysts expect Viemed Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $5.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.70. Viemed Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $227.88 million, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

VMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Acumen Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bloom Burton raised Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Viemed Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 81.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,243 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Viemed Healthcare worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

