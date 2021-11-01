Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

VKTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $5.82 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The company has a market cap of $455.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 61,907 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 32.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 260.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 220,695 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 156,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

